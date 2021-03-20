Nithiin's Rang De Censor Over, Awarded U/A Certificate Without Cuts

Young actor Nithiin's forthcoming flick Rang De has been in the news ever since it went on floors. This will be Nithiin's second film this year. After his previous flick CHECK opened to lukewarm response, Nithiin has pinned huge hopes on Rang De.

Nithiin will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh in Rang De. It is worth mentioning here that Nithiin's Rang De has passed the censor test without any cuts. The film has received a U/A certificate. The film is slated for release on March 26,2021.

The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in CHECK which was released in last month but the film failed miserably at the box office. It remains to be seen how Rang De is going to perform at the box office. Watch this space for more updates.