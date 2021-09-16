Nithiin's Maestro to Start Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar From September 17, 2021

Maestro, starring actors Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh, makes for the perfect weekend watch, coming on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September

If surviving in this world comes at the cost of admitting to a world of lies, what will you choose? After making waves with blockbuster Hindi and Tamil films, Disney+ Hotstar brings its first big-ticket Telugu film Maestro, for its new and existing subscribers. Featuring a lineup of the immensely talented cast, including actors Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh, Maestro is the official remake of Ayushhmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer, Andhadhun. The suspense thriller, Maestro, explores a series of mysterious events that change the course of life for a blind pianist caught in a fix to report a crime that he should not know of. Mahati Swara Sagar’s music and Merlapaka Gandhi’s astounding direction is sure to take viewers on an entertaining ride with this suspense thriller, coming to Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September. Here are five reasons why this much-awaited Telugu thriller should be on your binge-list this weekend:

Crime-Thriller

Maestro’s highly appreciated trailer gives a peek into what the audiences can look forward to from this crime thriller. The suspense thriller explores a series of mysterious events that change the course of life for a blind pianist caught in a fix to report a crime that he should not know of. Amping up the thriller factor with a background score that captures the theme of the film, audiences can expect a spine-chilling experience with this crime thriller.

First big-ticket Telugu film by Disney+ Hotstar

After a celebrated journey with Hindi and Tamil titles, Disney+ Hotstar has announced the arrival of its first big-ticket Telugu film, Maestro under the banner of Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The platform has taken the entertainment quotient notches higher by expanding its offerings in Telugu entertainment.

Talented Ensemble Cast

The remake comprises of a supremely talented and budding cast; Nithiin’s impeccable act supported by Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh’s outstanding delivery of femme fatales gives the film a life like no other. The trailer has offered a glimpse of the superlative character portrayals, and the cast’s promising performances have only built more excitement for the film’s launch.

Gripping storyline

Like Andhadhun, Maestro’s theme revolves around grey lies and how they turn sour. The trailer gives a peek into the world of a simple man with vision impairment getting embroiled in a murder case that requires him to escape the situation to save himself. This film marks the first time actor Nithiin, famous for playing romantic roles, will be seen in a dark comedy.

Screenplay and Direction

With an eye for detail, capturing the essence of the original film in true sense, Maestro boasts of a splendid screenplay and is marvelously helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The direction celebrates the critically acclaimed Andhadhun, capturing moments alike and giving viewers their first big-ticket Telugu film on Disney+ Hotstar with the drumroll it deserves.

