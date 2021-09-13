Nithiin's Maestro Shuru Karo Is Out

Hero Nithiin’s black comedy crime thriller Maestro is all set for direct release on Disney + Hotstar on September 17th. The makers are opting for aggressive promotions, as the release date is fast approaching. Usually, we see promotional songs for films which will release in theatres. But the makers of Maestro have come up with a promotional song, though the film is skipping theatrical release owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song’s promo was released yesterday and the promotional song is out now. It’s a groovy number shot lavishly on a grand and glitzy set with all the major cast taking part in it. Alongside Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah, we also see Sreemukhi, Mangli, Rachcha Ravi and few others in the song.

Mahati Swara Sagar who provided a chartbuster album has scored an enjoyable promotional song for which lyrics are by Shreemani. After his love story with Nabha, Nithiin discloses how his life turned upside down with the entry of Tamannaah. Revanth has crooned the number with high pitch vocals. Bhanu master has choreographed the song.

Nithiin will be seen in an atypical role as a blind piano player in his milestone 30th film directed by talented director Merlapaka Gandhi. The film has cinematography handled by J Yuvaraj.

Nabha Natesh is the female lead, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a negative shaded role.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Sreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it.

Cast: Nithin, Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah, Naresh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy