Nithiin's Maestro Music Fest Begins From Next Week

Versatile hero Nithiin and director Merlapaka Gandhi have teamed up for the first time for a black comedy crime thriller Maestro which marks landmark 30th film for the actor.

The film’s shooting part was wrapped up recently and the makers have now announced to begin music fest from next week.

Nithiin can be seen playing piano at a beach in the announcement poster.

We can expect another chartbuster album from composer Mahati Swara Sagar who previously provided chartbuster album for Nithiin’s Bheeshma.

Nabha Natesh has paired opposite Nithiin, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a crucial role.

The film’s first look poster and teaser that were released for Nithiin’s birthday got overwhelming response.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

Maestro is in last leg of post-production works and the film is set for release soon.

