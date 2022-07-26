Nithiin's Macherla Action Dhamki From Macherla Niyojakavargam Released

Macherla Niyojakavargam starring the versatile star Nithiin is carrying exceptional buzz, thanks to all the impressive promotional material. All the three songs released so far by the team got tremendous response. As the release date is approaching, the team decided to step on the peddle and released the Macherla Action Dhamki.

It is a small cut of a popular action sequence that ticks of all positives of a Perfect Mass Entertainer. It has a good dialogue, excellent action, and mindblowing background score.

The dialogue - 'Mahabharatamlo Dharamanni Kaapadatam kosam Lakshaladhi mandhi thama samadhulanu punadhuluga vesaru.. Macherla Niyojakavargamlo Dharmanni kapadataniki naa samadhini punadhiga veyyadaniki... nenu siddham' not only establishes the hero's character of N Siddharth Reddy IAS but also adds right buildup to the film.

Even before the audience come out of the mass mania created by the Action Dhamki, the team is releasing the theatrical trailer on 30th of this month at a massive Public event in Guntur. Produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Sreshth Movies banner and presented by Rajkumar Akella, the team is helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy.

Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the heroines in the movie, where actress Anjali will be seen sizzling in a special number Ra Ra Reddy.

Mahati Swara Sagar has rendered soundtracks. Prasad Murella is the camera man, while Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on August 12th.

