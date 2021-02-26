Nithiin's CHECK Review, Rating

Starring: Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rakul Preet

Direction: Chandrasekhar Yeleti

Music: Anup Rubens

Production: Bhavya Creations

Release Date: February, 26

It’s come back film of director Chandrasekhar Yeleti after four years and his fans are praying for the film to become a blockbuster hit at the box office. Nithiin is all set to be seen in a new avatar. He will appear only in one costume for most of the scenes in the film. It is worth mentioning here that there will be only one duet song in the film. The song features Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier and it was released in last week on Youtube, The song named as ‘ Ninnu Chudakunda’ has garnered millions of views on YouTube. The CHECK climax will surely make you all glued to your seats. Here we go with movie review.

Plot: Nithiin will be seen playing as a chess player. The film revolves around a death row convict, who is labeled as a “traitor” and “terrorist”.A small clash will take place in jail between Nithiin and the male protagonist, they'll try to take revenge on him. They will be waiting to see whether Nithin will get life imprisonment or not. The crux of the story of how Nithiin becomes a chess player being in jail. How he defeats his enemies with the Chess game is the rest of the story.

Plus Points:

Oustanding performance by Nithiin, Priya Prakash and Rakul Preet. They have done justice to their roles.

Excellent Story Narration

BGM

Climax scenes

There isn't a dull moment in the movie

Verdict: An action-heavy Nithiin entertainer. People go to a Nithiin film to get thoroughly entertained, and he has delivered yet again thanks to the stunts. Another blockbuster in all probability. It’s a must-watch film this weekend.

Rating: 3.75/5