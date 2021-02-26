Nithiin's Check Is A Gripping Thriller, Good Marks For Director!

Tollywood young and dynamic hero, Nithiin's Check released in theatres on February 26th. An action thriller written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. V Anand Prasad bankrolled the film under Bhavya Creations.

Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier acted in the lead roles in the film. Nithiin acted as a chess player who is on death row. Every star in the film gave their best. Director Chandra Sekhar narrated the story in his own manner and the movie picked up momentum from pre-interval. An exceptional thriller and the screenplay is simply superb. The movie is surely going to break the box office collections. Audience from Twitter are giving a positive talk. Here are some of the reviews from Twitter.

#check 🙏💥 Excellent performance form Youth star @actor_nithiin 🙏 Excellent Movie with Good screenplay 🙏 Mind blowing Twist 😳🙏 4/5 — VISHW🅰️🅰️ (@_vi_hs_wa_T) February 26, 2021

#Check A decent first half followed by an average 2nd half! The film had a very interesting set up but the screenplay in the 2nd half slows down. Some parts were edited very weird. A Decent one time watch! Rating: 2.75/5 — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) February 26, 2021

Ma frnd call chesadu movie adiripoyindi ani main ga @actor_nithiin performance vere level antha

Can't wait for show #Check — Akhil #CheckOnFeb26th (@AkhilNithiin) February 26, 2021

Positive reviews already 😯#Check — Black Wolf (@pkcult_45) February 26, 2021

#Check

2nd Half Twists Main 👌

Sequel Planning Anukunta 🤔

My Rating 3.25/5 👍 https://t.co/DcYzXZj4mM — Nenu Devudni (@urshater) February 26, 2021

#Check Decent 1st Half 👍 The movie is sticking to the story with very little lag! — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) February 26, 2021

#Check is very different from @actor_nithiin regular movies... A totally different taking with short and crisp scenes.. No unnecessary diversions from the plot...👍 Kudos to #Saichand sir too... Great characterization 👏👏 — Nikhil (@Nikcricmovies3) February 26, 2021