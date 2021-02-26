Nithiin's Check Is A Gripping Thriller, Good Marks For Director!

Feb 26, 2021, 08:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood young and dynamic hero, Nithiin's Check released in theatres on February 26th. An action thriller written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. V Anand Prasad bankrolled the film under Bhavya Creations.

Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier acted in the lead roles in the film. Nithiin acted as a chess player who is on death row. Every star in the film gave their best. Director Chandra Sekhar narrated the story in his own manner and the movie picked up momentum from pre-interval. An exceptional thriller and the screenplay is simply superb. The movie is surely going to break the box office collections. Audience from Twitter are giving a positive talk. Here are some of the reviews from Twitter.

