Nithiin's CHECK OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Nithiin's latest CHECK has become the talk of the town. After a good start thanks to the positive buzz and great reviews from critics, the film film has been doing well at the worldwide box office, riding on good word of mouth. Latest news doing the rounds that Nithiin's CHECK seems to be dominating Uppena at the box office. Nithiin's CHECK becomes the first choice for many filmgoers in the country. The appreciation for Nithiin's CHECK is so massive and the collections might get an increase in the coming days.

If reports are to go anything, Nithiin's CHECK has become a hot property for the filmmakers as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Aha believed to have approached them to sell the rights of the film. CHECK makers are holding talks with three top OTT platforms but the filmmakers seem to be quoting fancy price as the film passed out with flying colours. Audience are loving the film. There's no official confirmation who are going to purchase CHECK digital rights. The film is likely to get the stream on any OTT platform by third week of March. Rumors mills that Nithiin's CHECK is likely to get stream on Aha. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The film was directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and produced by V Anand Prasad. Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet are seen in key roles.