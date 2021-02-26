Nithiin's CHECK Movie Climax Hints At Sequel

Actor Nithiin could be over the moon following the success of CHECK. The film hit the theatres today. The film is getting blockbuster reviews from all quarters. Finally, Nithiin and the team hard work has been paid off. Nithiin is seen as a chess player in the film. Nothing will be in jail for the mistake he didn't do but cops think Nithiin is behind bomb blast in the city. Nithiin tries to prove himself as innocent. In that process, Nithiin meet Sai Chand in a jail who is a chess lover and he trains Nithiin how to play the game.

Nithiin will become a successful chess player and the game will become so important to him to escape from death row. Nithiin will become closer to the public with game and people will form a very good opinion on him. Suddenly, one more blast will take place in city which changes people perspective and people will start blaming Nithiin for it. He understood that he won't get release from jail and he will try to escape from prison. The climax scene of CHECK was a bit intriguing hints that the film could have a sequel. In a recent media interaction, Nithiin also said that if CHECK gets a positive response and they may plan to do a sequel. It is left to see whether CHECK will have a sequel or not.