Nithiin's CHECK First Day Collections Prediction

Actor Nithiin has been in the film industry for the past 19 years and he enjoys a huge fan following throughout the world. Nithin's most awaited's Nithiin is going to release on February 26. Only one day left for the film to hit the screens. Nithiin could be waiting for the audience response and praying hard that the film should get positive response.

CHECK film features Priya Prakash Variier and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The movie has created a huge buzz among movie buffs right after the launch of trailer and songs. The movie has created a huge buzz among fans and is expected to earn Rs 8 cr on its release day. Nithiin has a huge fan base and the movie is expected to gain massive audience on opening day. Let's wait and watch how much the film will fetch on opening day at the box office.

The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and it is bankrolled by Anand Prasad V. under Bhavya Creations.