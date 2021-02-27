Nithiin's CHECK 1st Day AP, TS Shares

CHECK, which features Nithiin and Rakul Preet in the lead roles, is performing terffic at the box office on the opening day. The film received a positive response from critics and audience alike. After hearing the positive reviews, CHECK all-night shows in Telugu states got fully occupied. Nithiin and the team hardwork and efforts have been paid off as the movie create a storm at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Nithiin's CHECK seems to have earned a decent figure due to ticket prices.

It is said that the ticket price for any movie seems to be around Rs 200 cr. Most of the shows are not getting houseful in full area that's why the film earned a decent figure on opening day. Nithiin's CHECK has managed to earn Rs 3.5 cr shares in AP and Telangana. Exact figures are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Producer Anand Prasad. Priya Prakash Varrier, Sai Chand, Murali Sharma are seen in key roles.