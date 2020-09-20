Nithiin Takes Inspiration From His Favourite!

Looks like Nithiin became extra cautious about his next project. Recently, he was back to the success track with ‘Bheeshma’ and he even gifted a swanky car to film director Venky Kudumula. Now, it seems like Nithiin is following Pawan Kalyan. As you all know, Nithiin is a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan, and many times he expressed his love towards him.

It is all known knowledge that Pawan Kalyan is working for Vakeel Saab which is a remake of the Bollywood hit ‘Pink'. Now, Nithiin is all ready to work in the remake of super hit film, Andhadhun. It is going to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. In this context, the buzz on social media is that Nithiin is following Pawan Kalyan.

The untitled film of Nithiin will be produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Shresht Movies banner. According to the reports, the director of the film has approached many leading stars like Nayanthara and Ramya Krishna to reprise the role of Tabu in the Andhadhun remake. But, they have turned down the offer and reasons are best known to them. Tabu's role in Hindi’s Andhadhun won critical acclaims, besides securing several awards including the Filmfare award.

Finally, the makers have finalized Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh to play the lead roles in the movie. Tamannah will step into Tabu's shoes, Radhika Apte's role will be reprised by Nabha Natesh. The film will start rolling in November. More details about this flick are awaited.

Let us wait and see how the films of Pawan's Vakeel Saab and Nithin's Andhadhun are going to do at the box office. Watch this space for more updates.