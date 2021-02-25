Nithiin Reveals CHECK Plot, Shares Work Experience With Priya Prakash Varrier

Actor Nithiin is not leaving any stone unturned to promote his upcoming film 'CHECK'. The film also features Rakul Preet and Malayalam wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier. In a recent media interaction, Nithiin shared a few interesting things about 'CHECK'. He said that ' I'm pretty confident that the audience will love the movie as it will be a new genre to them, especially to fans. While talking about his role, he said that " How I'll become a Chess player by being in prison.

When he was asked about his working experience with Priya Prakash Varrier, Nithiin said that it's a very good experience working with her. He further added that Priya Prakash Varrier would appear in flashback scene and her role in the role won't be more than 20 minutes. He also spoke about another co-star Rakul Preet, he said I'm very thankful to Rakul Preet for being part of the movie. He told that he took more than 10 re-takes during the first week of the shoot. Later, he was back into action and he completed his scenes on time. There will be only one song in the movie.

He wants to work with Pawan Kalyan in a multi-starrer film and he seems to be waiting for the script. He is looking forward to play a new character. He doesn't want to play lover boy roles anymore". He has pinned huge hopes on CHECK but it is left to see whether the film will create the same magic at the box office or not.

The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and produced by Producer Anand Prasad V. under Sri Bhavya Creations. Don't forget to watch the movie near in theatres this Friday. Reserve your tickets and stop piracy as the team had work hard for the film for more than a year.