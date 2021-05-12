Nithiin Movie CHECK OTT Release Date Confirmed : Deets Inside

Young actor Nithiin is basking in the success of his last outing ‘Rang De’ which performed pretty well at the box office. He had two back to back releases this year, one is ‘CHECK’ and the second is ‘Rang De’. Nithiin fans are frantically searching for Rang De and CHECK OTT release dates.

If you are searching for it, you have landed on the right page. Nithiin’s CHECK will start premiering on Sun Next App from May 14. The film revolves around how Nithiin will become a successful chess player by being in Jail.

He will be imprisonment with a death sentence for the attempt of terrorism. Malayalam Beauty Priya Prakash Varrier is seen as the female lead in the film. It was her debut film in Telugu.

The film is directed by the National Award-winning director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Rakul Preet also featured in a prominent role.