Nithiin, Merlapaka Gandhi, Sreshth Movies Maestro’s Baby O Baby Lyrical Promo Out

Versatile hero Nithiin and director Merlapaka Gandhi’s black comedy crime thriller Maestro which marks landmark 30th film for the actor is in last leg of post-production works and it is set for release soon.

The makers recently announced to begin music fest and today they have unveiled lyrical promo of first single Baby O Baby. It’s a breezy romantic number where the lead pair Nithiin and Nabha Natesh can be seen enjoying each other’s company in the beautiful locals of Goa.

Mahati Swara Sagar has scored the music and Baby O Baby full song will be out tomorrow at 10:08 AM.

Nabha Natesh has paired opposite Nithiin, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a crucial role.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

Cast: Nithin, Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah, Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy

Technical Crew:

Dialogues, Direction: Merlapaka Gandhi

Producers: N Sudhakar Reddy, Nikitha Reddy

Banner: Sreshth Movies

Presents: Rajkumar Akella

Music Director: Mahati Swara Sagar

DOP: J Yuvraj

Editor: SR Shekhar

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar