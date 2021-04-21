Nithiin, Merlapaka Gandhi, Sreshth Movies Maestro Wishes Sri Rama Navami With Brand New Poster

Hero Nithiin’s milestone 30th film Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film’s first look poster and first glimpse got rave reviews. The makers on the propitious occasion of Sri Rama Navami have released a brand-new poster. Featuring the lead pair, the poster where Nithiin and Nabha Natesh are seen on a bike ride looks romantic.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film which is one of the craziest projects in 2021, given the actor’s recent outing Rang De turned out to be a hit and two crazy heroines Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh is being part of it.

Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

Maestro is currently in the last leg of shooting.

Cast: Nithin, Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah, Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy

Technical Crew:

Dialogues, Direction: Merlapaka Gandhi

Producers: N Sudhakar Reddy, Nikitha Reddy

Banner: Sreshth Movies

Presents: Rajkumar Akella

Music Director: Mahati Swara Sagar

DOP: J Yuvraj

Editor: SR Shekhar

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar