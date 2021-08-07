Nithiin, Merlapaka Gandhi, Sreshth Movies Maestro Vennello Aadapilla Song Out

Hero Nithiin’s upcoming black comedy crime thriller Maestro is set for direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar. The landmark 30th film of Nithiin skips theatrical release owing to covid situations. Merlapaka Gandhi has directed the film, while Mahati Swara Sagar has rendered soundtracks.

After teasing with a promo, the makers have released full song of Vennello Aadapilla. Nithiin and Nabha Natesh feature in this beautiful melody that has appealing vocals from Sweekar Agasthi.

The song begins with Nabha expressing her shock to see Nithiin performing at a foreign location and then in the flashback episodes we can see wonderful love story of the two in the backdrop of Goa.

Interesting aspect is the song discloses many surprises in the film. It also introduces all the major cast of the film including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jishhusen Gupta and Mangli.

Mahati Swara Sagar has scored another chartbuster number which will connect instantly to listeners. Sreejo and Krishna Chaitanya have penned the lyrics for the song.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.