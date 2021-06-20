Nithiin, Merlapaka Gandhi, Sreshth Movies Maestro Shooting Completed

Hero Nithiin’s milestone 30th film Maestro directed by Merlapaka Gandhi is done with its shooting part.

Final shooting schedule of Maestro was commenced few days ago in Hyderabad and it was the first star hero movie to resume shoot, post second wave of the pandemic.

The team has shot scenes involving Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia which are going to be most crucial sequences of the film. Post-production works are underway.

Nabha Natesh has paired opposite Nithiin in the crime comedy.

The film’s first look poster and teaser got overwhelming response.

Mahati Swara Sagar who gave chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

