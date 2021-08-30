Nithiin's Maestro Sneak Peek Out

Hero Nithiin will be seen in an atypical role as a blind piano player in his milestone 30th film Maestro directed by talented director Merlapaka Gandhi. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film skipped a theatrical release and opted for a direct-to-streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September 2021.

The film’s trailer was released recently to overwhelming response and today they have released a sneak peek video. Nithhin is seen composing a mellifluous tune on his Piano and on top of the musical instrument we can see the ‘Maestro’ Ilayaraja’s picture. However, like earlier, the Piano stops working. Nithiin expresses his discontentment, as he couldn’t complete the composition.

Mahati Swara Sagar has come up with some captivating tunes for the film that has cinematography handled by J Yuvaraj.

Nabha Natesh is the female lead, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a negative shaded role.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it.

Cast: Nithin, Nabha Natesh, Tamannaah, Naresh, Jisshu Sengupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy