Nithiin Launches Babai Hotel in Manikonda

Whatever we earn is to fill our stomachs. It has become very difficult for us to enjoy good food and eat delicious meals. Babai Hotel has come to Hyderabad to provide good food to the foodies. For the last eight decades, Babai Hotel in Vijayawada by serving delicious food has become a favorite place for foodies.

Today, hero Nithiin did the honors of launching a new branch of Babai Hotel in Manikonda, Hyderabad. Director Shashikant established Friends Factory in association with his friends. In the name of Friends Factory, this Babai Hotel was brought to Manikonda.

The management of the hotel said that they are happy to bring Babai Hotel, which has been famous in Vijayawada for eight decades, to Manikonda and they are serving excellent cuisine with great cleanliness. They also expressed the belief that those who have tasted it once will become permanent customers.

Popular producer Sudhakar Reddy, director Venky Kudumula, writer Ramajogayya Sastry, writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi, producer Tagore Madhu and others participated in this program and sent their best wishes.