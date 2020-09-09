Nithiin Gifts Car To Bheeshma' Director Venky Kudumula

Tollywood actor Nithin is basking in the success of his last outing ‘Bheeshma’. The film earned good profits at the box office. Nithiin who was lying low in his career phase came in front of the audience with the film, Bheesma. Director Venky Kudumula bought back Nithiin into a success graph.

Yesterday, it was director Venky Kudumula’s birthday. Guess what? Nithiin surprised Venky by gifting him an expensive Range Rover on his birthday. Nithiin fans are showering praises for his great gesture on social media. Check out the picture, if you haven’t seen it yet

When u make a best film with the

best person, best things happen !

Thank you so much for this best birthday gift @actor_nithiin anna..

Love u loads.. 😍😘🤗🤩 pic.twitter.com/JX5cw38e6f — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) September 8, 2020

On the professional front, Nithiin is back to the work. He is taking part in the shoot of ‘Rang De’ which is nearing to its completion. The film was slated for theatrical release this year, as theatres are shut now, the makers are planning to release it on OTT platforms.

Wishing my darling brother ⁦@VenkyKudumula⁩ a veryy happyy birthdayyy!! Hv a blockbuster year ahead!! Love u darling 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/94xpZzwGks — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 8, 2020

The release date of the film is yet to be known. The movie is directed by Venky Atluri who rose to fame with Tholi Prema. Rashi Khanna will be seen as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.