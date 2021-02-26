Nithiin’s CHECK Twitter Review

Actor Nithiin is back to the silver screen with ‘CHECK’ from today I.e from today February 26, 2021. Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier will be seen romancing Nithiin and this film marks her Telugu debut. She was last seen in the Malayalam film Ordu Adaar Love. The film is an action thriller where Nithiin will essay the role of a chess player in the film.

You will also see Rakul Preet as a lawyer in the film and among others from the cast. Last night, Nithiin’s CHECK premiers were held in few foreign countries. The film has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world. Here are a few fans reactions to Nithiin's CHECK: