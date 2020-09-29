Nishabdham Filmmakers Are Not Happy With Anushka's Sudden Decision!

Tollywood actress, Anushka Shetty is one of the finest stars in the world of Telugu cinema. She can pull off any role easily. After the smash hit of Baahubali, she has become a pan Indian star. Her presence would surely bring the audience to the screen. There's a huge demand for her in the Telugu film industry. After Baahubali, Anushka acted in the movie, Bhaagamathie and it didn't do well at the box office.

As of now, Anushka Shetty is looking forward to the release of the movie, ‘Nishabdham’. It will be released on October 2 on Amazon Prime. If reports are to be believed, Anushka Shetty is not coming forward to promote her film ‘Nishabdham'. Only three days left for the film to have a digital release but Anushka is not in a mood to give any interviews. According to the reliable sources that Anushka has agreed to give video bytes rather than media interaction. This might have upset Nishabdham filmmakers.

Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Madhavan will be seen in the lead role and the film is going to be released in multiple languages. Watch this space for more updates.