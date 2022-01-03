Nine Films From S Original Production House Hit Theatres This Year

Do you know about young producer Srujan Yarabolu? He produced the movie Panchatantram and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Now, he is gearing up to release nine films from S Originals production house by end of 2022.

Talking about his upcoming films, Sumanth’s Aham movie is nearing its completion.

And, a movie being made in Malayalam starring 96 fame Gouri Kishan under the direction of new director Vishnu is complete. Bollywood's popular writers Siddhartha and Garima directed Dukan's shoot is in the final schedule.