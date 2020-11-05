Niharika Wedding Venue Confirmed, Prabhas, Anushka On Guest List?

Sizzling actress Niharika who is the daughter of veteran actor Naga Babu is all set to enter wedlock very soon. She is all set to the knot with fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda. The couple got engaged in August. If reports are to be believed, the couple will soon be taking their wedding vows at The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace, located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple wedding venue destination has been confirmed and the wedding will be held on December 9.

This palace is pretty popular for destination weddings and earlier Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya and Venkatesh’s daughter weddings have taken place here. There’s no doubt, the entire mega family will attend the wedding bash. Reports are doing the rounds A few Telugu celebs are expected to grace the mega wedding. Anushka fans are asking on social media that Is Prabhas and Anushka are on the guestlist for Niharika-Chaitanya’s wedding. Probably, Prabhas and Anushka are also expected to grace the wedding. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Reports suggest that Mega family is also planning to host a grand reception in Hyderabad for the Actors and Politicians who’s who misses the wedding.

In the meantime, take a look at the engagement pictures of Niharika-Chaitanya: