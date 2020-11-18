Niharika Wedding: How Much Dowry Is Nagababu Paying His Son-in-Law: Find Out More

Sizzling actress Niharika has been grabbing the headlines for obvious reasons. Currently, she is not singing any film as her wedding is all set to take place in next month. Veteran actor Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika's wedding date has been fixed. The wedding muhurta is at 7:15 pm on December 9. Varun Tej has finalized the destination wedding in Rajasthan. According to the reliable sources, Niharika’s wedding venue seems to be a popular Udaivilas Palace at Udaipur.

If reports are to go believed, Naga Babu seems to be giving a fancy dowry to his son-in-law Chaitanya. The same sources inform us that Naga Babu is believed to be giving some properties which are worth Rs 10 Cr along with ornaments is seems to be Rs 2 Cr. The total estimate figures including wedding and everything seems to be Rs 20 Cr. We don’t how far this news contains truth but this piece of news has gone viral on all social media platforms.



The complete mega family seems to be busy with the wedding shopping and they will be soon be flying to Rajasthan in a special charter fight. Few Telugu celebrities are expected to grace the event on or before marriage date. However, an official confirmation is expected out to be soon.