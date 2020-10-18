Niharika Wedding With Chaitanya Will Be Held In December!

Sizzling actress Niharika, the daughter of veteran actor Nagababu and sister of leading actor Varun Tej is going to enter wedlock in December. Recently, she got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The latest news we hear is that Varun Tej is currently scouting the best destination wedding venue for his sister's wedding. According to the reliable sources, Niharika’s wedding with Chaitanya is all set to take place in the month of December. It will be an intimate ceremony owing to the current coronavirus situation.

As you all know, Niharika is the niece of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the audience would expect a big fat wedding. But, it won’t happen due to the novel coronavirus. The mega family and few Telugu celebrities are expected to attend the event. Niharika wedding preparations are going on in full swing, as per the sources. Varun Tej is likely to announce the wedding venue along with the date by the end of next month.

On the professional front, Niharika was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and the film turned out to be the biggest hit at the box office. Currently, she is producing her own web series.