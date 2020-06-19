HYDERABAD: Niharika Konidela, the mega daughter confused her fans by posting a picture on her social media recently. She shared a photo which gave a hint that she is going to become Mrs. soon. In the photo one could see a StarBucks coffee cup on which Miss Niha was written; Miss was stroked off and again it was written Mrs with a question mark. She captioned the photo as, 'Uh... What?'.

Fans got excited and started commenting about the bridegroom. After sometime, the 'Oka Manasu' heroine shared another picture in which she can be seen hugging a person. She didn't reveal his face or name. Reports say that she is going to enter wedlock soon and got engaged recently with a guy (Chaitanya) who is from Guntur. Rumours are doing rounds that she is going to marry Chaitanya, a techie who works in Hyderabad. He is said to be the son of an IG in Guntur. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it. Here is the photo shared by Niharika on her Instagram.

Niharika Konidela, the mega daughter made her debut in Tollywood with the film, 'Oka Manasu' and later acted in a couple of films. She is working hard to create her mark in the world of cinema. On the career front, Niharika Konidela will be next seen alongside Ashok Selvan. Debutant Swathini is the director of the movie and the film is going to be bankrolled by Kenaya Films. Swathini worked as an assistant to the director Susheenthiran. Leon James is going to score music for the flick. The actress stepped into Kollywood with the movie, ‘Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren’. She acted along with Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in the film.

Earlier, during a live interaction with fans, Niharika said that she is not going to marry any time soon. She also told the fans not to believe in any such rumours. But, Naga Babu, the father of Niharika has been saying that he is looking for a groom for Niharika. We think, Nagababu has found Mr.Right for Niharika.