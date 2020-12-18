HYDERABAD: Tollywood Mega daughter Niharika Konidela turns 28 today. This day also makes it more special for her as she will be celebrating it with her husband Chaitnaya Jonnalagadda. Niharika tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a royal wedding on December 9 at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur.

Just back from her destination wedding with the entire mega clan and her close friends, the festivities continue for the Mega bride as she is going to celebrate her birthday today at Falaknuma Palace along with her husband.

The newlywed couple recently, visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, followed by a trip to Annavaram temple. After coming back to Hyderabad, the duo had a house warming ceremony as per tradition in Chaitanya's house.

She will now enjoy her birthday at theTaj Falaknuma Palace.It is reported that the newlyweds reached Falaknuma Palace a day before Niharika's birthday and it is learnt that Chaitanya has planned a surprise birthday party for her.

Niharika Konidela has been flooded with birthday wishes from her family, friends and fans all over and on social media.

