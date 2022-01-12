Nidhi Agerwal Helped Ashok Galla on Hero Sets: Deets Inside

Gorgeous beauty Nidhi Agerwal will be returning to the silver screen after a long time. It doesn't mean Nidhi hasn't had any projects. Nidhi had a slew of projects in her kitty, but the films were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Talking about Nidhi Agerwal's upcoming film, Hero, the movie features Superstar Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla.

Nidhi Agerwal is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film 'Hero'. Nidhi is a much experienced star when compared to Ashok Galla as the latter is making his debut in Tollywood.

In an media interaction, Nidhi Agerwal was being asked, was it difficult to work with a newbie. She stated he is a perfect actor. I helped him with dance, the rest he did was on his own. She said It doesn't matter who she works with--an established star or a new actor, as long as the story entertains the audience, she's okay with it.

Nidhi also desires to work with Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and all the other actors. She will soon be venturing into business as she comes from a business family.