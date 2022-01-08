Nidhhi Agerwal Wedding Confirmed With Kollywood Top Actor?

Nidhi Agerwal has carved a niche for herself in Tollywood. She is known for how she picks the roles.

She will next be seen in "Hero", which features Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla in the lead role. Nidhi is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film, "Hero."

During the promotional part of the movie, Nidhi Agerwal is said to have revealed that she has been dating Tamil actor Simbu. That's not all; they are also going to get hitched by the end of this year.

Back to Nidhi's Hero film, it is directed by Sriram Adittya T. The film is produced by Padmavathi Galla under the banner of Amara Raja Media & Entertainment. The Hero is set for a grand theatrical release on January 14, 2022.