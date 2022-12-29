Next 40 Days Crucial: What About Sankranthi releases Waltair Veerayya, Varisu? 

Sankranthi is a big festival in Telugu states. The general public will go back to their towns to celebrate the festival. Our Telugu filmmakers will encash Sankranthi's vacation with the movies. 2023 is going to be a big festival because several films are lined up for theatrical release.

Covid cases are surging in China and other foreign countries. Our Indian government also passed guidelines for the public to wear masks and avoid gatherings.

The government says the next 40 days are crucial for India. What about Sankranthi releases like Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, Ajith's Thunivu, Vijay's Varisu, and a few others? Will these films be able to get a release in theatres? Will these have a proper theatrical release or would the government go with the old format 50 percent occupancy rule?

Filmmakers could be tense over Sankranthi release. Let's wait and watch.

