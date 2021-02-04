This New Tollywood Heroine Will Give Samantha Tough Competition

If there's any actor who has been entertaining the audience by trying hands on a different genre, is none other than Samantha Akkineni. She is likely to kick-start the shoot of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam in a couple of weeks from now. It is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The latest news we hear is Eesha Reeba has been roped to play a significant role in the film.

Eesha Reeba was featured in several films but she didn't get a huge reception. Industry sources tell us that Eesha Reeba will be seen in a full-length role. Rumors mills that Eesha may also get more screen space than Samantha in the film. It remains to be seen Samantha's Shaakuntalam will be able to fetch Eesha more projects in Telugu.

Work-wise, She will next be seen in her first web film — Pitta Kathalu, which is all set to stream on February 12 on Netflix. She also plays a cameo in Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.