The makers of RRR have unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Ugadi in which one could see people lifting Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Both of them could be seen smiling and the poster is loved by all and sundry. The RRR Movie Twitter handle shared the poster with the caption, "Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead." Here is the poster.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new poster from RRR. The hashtag, #KomaramBheemNTR is trending on Twitter. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and the movie is being made on a huge budget. DVV Danayya is producing the film. RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film respectively. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in key roles in the movie.

See how fans are reacting after the release of the new poster from RRR.