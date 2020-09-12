As widely anticipated, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is garnering a lot of attention right from the word go. Already, there is a lot happening inside the house. Twists and turns, Kattappa secret task, controversies and heated exchanges have been adding their bit to the intensity of the reality show, that too, in the very first week itself. Abhijeet, Surya Kiran, Sujatha, Mehabob, Akhil, Divya and Gangavva are nominated for this week.

According to reliable sources, Gangavva, Akhil and Divya will end up in safe zone during the weekend hungama that King Nagarjuna will be anchoring today and tomorrow. The other contestants will be in the danger zone. If this was the speculative piece of news coming from the sources, here are results from what is claimed to be Instagram poll for the first week, whose results paint a somewhat different picture.

We have a snapshot of the percentage of votes that all the nominated contestants received in the poll that is claimed to have been conducted on Instagram and doing the rounds on Internet. Presuming this is what it is, here is a look at who is leading this chart. Well, it’s the audiences' favourite Gangavva who is way ahead of others. Check out the snapshot below to see who stands where in terms of the percentage of votes the nominated housemates got on the Instagram poll:

Gangavva:50.94%

Abhijeet: 23.79%

Akhil Sarthak:9.43%

Mehaboob : 8.28%

Sujatha:3.56%

Surya Kiran: 1.99%

Divi: 1.99%

Looking at the voting percentage, you may get some idea on who is staring at elimination this week. But, before you jump to conclusions, let’s forewarn you that the reality show has only just begun and it is still miles to go before a clear, solid picture emerges on who is actually holding their ground firm. Also, since this is from unconfirmed sources, we cannot really vouch for the accuracy of these numbers.

However, the social media is abuzz with this speculation that Surya Kiran and Sujatha are in danger zone and precariously placed. One of these two is likely to be headed for the exit door of the house during the weekend.

Meanwhile, there is also excitement in the air on the first weekend show as audiences are eager to see how Nagarjuna will handle it, starting with tonight’s episode and what he has in store to enthrall everyone. Will the first weekend show pass off on a happy note or will there be some sparks flying, let’s wait and watch. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.