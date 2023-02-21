New Bollywood Actress To Feature In Mahesh Babu's SSMB28: Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was featured in a slew of Hindi films such as Toilet: Ek Prema Kath, Raksha Bandhan and others, is in for a Tollywood biggie.

She is gearing up for her Telugu debut. Bhumi Pednekar has been roped to play a key role in Mahesh Babu's untitled film referred to as SSMB28. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Pooja Hegde and Sri Leela will be seen as the female leads in the film. Mahesh and the film unit have completed some part of shoot. Bhumi Pednekar is expected to join the next immediate schedule, as per the sources. Keep watching this space for more updates.