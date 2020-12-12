Netizens Write Monal's Exit Script For Bigg Boss, Check Out Safe and Danger Zone Contestants Of Last Week Elimination

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to entertain the viewers with its high voltage drama-packed episodes. Unlike the last season, the fourth edition has not been able to create magic in terms of TRPs. Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality show which enjoys a significant fan following is creating a lot of buzz these days due to its finale. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is all set to take place on December 20. Can’t wait to watch who will take the trophy to home.

It’s time for another eviction inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. The nominated contestants for this week are-Abhijeet,Sohel, Ariyana Harika and Monal. If reports are to go anything by, Sohel and Abhijeet are believed to have entered in a safe zone with a majority of votes. While Harika, Ariyana and Monal are in the danger zone, as per the sources.

Finally, the time has come for Monal to leave the house. Bigg Boss makers have been saving her for a long time by making us fool that she is getting saved by the audience. Since the beginning of the show, netizens are eagerly waiting for her elimination. Probably, the makers could do fair elimination this week. Reports are doing the rounds about double elimination and re-entry of evicted contestants of this season. It is worth mentioning here that there’s no double elimination and no re-entry as the show is about to end in next week. Keep watch this space for more updates.

Symbolic Ga #Monal Eliminate Aiddhi ani

Last Footage Amedhe Vesaru Bye Bye Monal #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 11, 2020