Netizens Want Clarity On Kantara's OTT Release Date

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara is a roaring box-office hit. The film was released on September 30 (in Kannada) and October 15 (in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil).

Movie buffs have showered Rs 400 crore plus on the film at the worldwide box office. And they are waiting to watch it again on OTT.

The film's digital rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video. However, the streaming giant has not announced the OTT release date officially.

Therefore, netizens are urging Prime Video to announce the digital release of the classic at the earliest.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the film has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath.