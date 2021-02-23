Netizens Upset With Mahesh Babu's Uppena Review: Read To Know More

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the popular stars in entertainment. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. If Mahesh Babu does anything it becomes viral on social media. Mahesh Babu shared his review on Vaishnav Tej's Uppena and the Maharshi actor described the film in a one-word 'Classic'.

He also congratulated Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, Vaishnav Tej and Actress Krithi Shetty for their performance in the film. Mega fans are extremely happy with Mahesh Babu's review on Uppena. Mahesh Babu's review went viral on all social media platforms. After Mahesh Babu's review, many Mahesh fans would go to watch the movie as their demi-god showering praises on the team. A section of Netizens are disappointed with Mahesh Babu's review on Uppena.

Netizens are questioning on social media that why can't he say something about Allari Naresh's Naandhi movie. Allari Naresh had seen in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi film and it became a smash hit at the box office. Why Mahesh Babu is not tweeting anything on Naandhi has become a hot topic on social media.

If you ask us, Mahesh Babu might didn't watch Allari Naresh's Naandhi due to his hectic schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu might have congratulated Allari Naresh over the phone for the film success. Mahesh Babu always maintains healthy relationships with all the actors. Here are a few tweets: