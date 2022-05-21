Netizens Troll Netflix, RRR Makers For This Reason: Deets Inside

Director Rajamouli's RRR is one of the must-watch film for the Telugu audience. It is on every Indian movie buff's watch list. Most of the audience skipped watching the film in theatres due to exorbitant ticket prices.

If you missed watching RRR in theatres, don't worry RRR is now available on Zee5 for free.

RRR is also available in Netflix, but only in the Hindi version. A section of the audience is trolling Netflix and RRR makers for streaming only the Hindi version on Netflix.

They are demanding to know why the Telugu and Tamil versions of RRR are not available on Netflix. Check out the audience reaction to RRR's digital release or review:

The movie #RRR was a fun ride and definitely gives the Avenger movies a run for it's money. Netflix has the movie in IMAX aspect ratio (1:90:1 which is taller) and it looked really good. — parikhm (@parikhm) May 21, 2022

RRR on #Netflix was not hyped at all.. it's not in trending , new release nothing... #RRR #RRRMovie but what a movie!!! saw it twice!!

Unapologetic Hindu and Unapologetic Indian and Unapologetic towards stupid Gandhivadi BS! RAJAMOULI can't wait for your next movie! — sacredfemininevoices (@sacredfemvoices) May 21, 2022