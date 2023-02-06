Netizens Troll Nandamuri Brothers Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram: Deets Inside

Young Tiger Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are trending on social media. Last night, Kalyan Ram's Amigos' pre-release event was held in Hyderabad at JRC convention. Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were seen flashing their million-dollar smile in the event.

A section of the audience are upset about Kalyan Ram releasing his film at a time when actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Netizens are trolling the RRR actor. They are saying that Taraka Ratna's health issue should have necessitated the event to be held in a low-key manner. Netizens are bashing Jr NTR on social media for also not stopping the event from being a big fan event.

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.

