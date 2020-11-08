Netizens Troll Nagarjuna For Targeting Abhijeet Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days because of actor Abhijeet. He has been in the limelight ever since the show aired. Looks like for the last couple of days, Abhijeet has been ruling the trends as he got involved with huge fights in the house.

Last night, Abhijeet was heavily criticized for calling himself ‘Self Respect’ during ‘Face Cover Task’. Social media users trolling Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers and Nagarjuna for not taking an action against Amma Rajasekhar and for favoring him. Netizens are claiming that the makers are targeting him and degrading his image by being biased towards other housemates. One of the users commented that Nagarjuna always find flaws in Abhijeet, Bigg Boss fans also felt the same. Abhijeet Fans have taken it to Twitter to show their disappointment towards the show.

Here take a look at few reactions:

I think @iamnagarjuna is only watching #abhijeet episodes...he may be ignoring others...y he not even speaking abt #AmmaRajashekar behaviour.....safest host in #bb history — vinod (@trshvinod) November 8, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 Heros always stand single. #abhijeet is a hero. @StarMaa and @iamnagarjuna you are really degrading yourself by your biased behaviour. Always targetting #abhijeet and trying to reduce his confidence. Worst 😤😤😤#WeStandWithAbijeet https://t.co/N2UAFiGq7s — Saranya Sampath (@SaranyaSampathJ) November 8, 2020

I dont see anything wrong in what #Abhijeet did in the task. He didnt insult either the show or the contestants who participated in tht task. so, I dont know why he is being targeted unnecessarily. — Aish🦋🍁 (@unread_tales) November 7, 2020

I agree that #abhijeet speaks in English sometimes, which is a violation of show rules but why this rule is only applicable for abhi and not #MonalGajjar & #AmmaRajasekhar?!! I cant understand why & how the host @iamnagarjuna sir has conveniently forgot that monal & AR — Aish🦋🍁 (@unread_tales) November 7, 2020