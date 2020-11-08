Netizens Troll Nagarjuna For Targeting Abhijeet Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Nov 08, 2020, 10:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days because of actor Abhijeet. He has been in the limelight ever since the show aired. Looks like for the last couple of days, Abhijeet has been ruling the trends as he got involved with huge fights in the house. 

Last night, Abhijeet was heavily criticized for calling himself ‘Self Respect’ during ‘Face Cover Task’. Social media users trolling Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers and Nagarjuna for not taking an action against Amma Rajasekhar and for favoring him. Netizens are claiming that the makers are targeting him and degrading his image by being biased towards other housemates. One of the users commented that Nagarjuna always find flaws in Abhijeet, Bigg Boss fans also felt the same. Abhijeet Fans have taken it to Twitter to show their disappointment towards the show.

Here take a look at few reactions:

