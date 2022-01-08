Netizens Troll Mahesh Babu: Deets Inside

Is there any role Mahesh Babu can't do? He has been in the film industry for more than a decade. No doubt, Mahesh Babu can pull off any role easily. He has a massive e fan following across the globe.

Recently, Mahesh Babu watched Pushpa movie and heaped praises on the movie. The Telugu superstar also appreciated Allu Arjun as well as the team. However, Mahesh Babu failed to mention anything about Rashmika. Netizens are trolling Mahesh Babu for not supporting Rashmika. Here are a few tweets for you. Take a look at it:

Huge disrespect from you!! Didn't even mentioned about female lead — Aths 💃 (@Athira87167184) January 4, 2022

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata where he will be essaying the role of Bank Officer in the film. The film is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for rekease in theatres on April 1, 2022.