Netizens Troll Devi Sri Prasad For Boss Party Song

Devi Sri Prasad has been composing music for Telugu films for over a decade now. He is one of the most successful music directors in Tollywood with a few hits and flops. Devi Sri Prasad has a share of fan following in and out of the country.

Currently, Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music for Chiranjeevi's upcoming film WaltairVeerayya. The makers of the movie have unleashed Waltair Veerayya song from the film.

It has clocked four million views still counting on Youtube. Chiranjeevi's Boss Party received a mixed response from movie buffs and fans. A section of the audience is not happy with the song, they are trolling Devi Sri Prasad for poor music and there is no creative content in it. They are bashing Devi Sri Prasad on social media for the Boss Party song. Check out the tweets:

Never in life thought that #DeviSriPrasad will irritate like this! 😨😰🤬 https://t.co/x81a7CyLLn — G.O.A.T𓃵 🇦🇷 (@QuereshiAbraam) November 23, 2022

Paper mida raasi nalipesina lyrics ki kuda pranam postunav kadha ayya @ThisIsDSP 🙏🏻🎶🔥#BossParty #DeviSriPrasad — Nizam Naw🅰️🅰️b🤴 (@OnlyAlluArjunda) November 23, 2022

@ThisIsDSP #DeviSriPrasad #DSP bayya manasu em aina marchukunnava Chiranjeevi gari song bayya pls dont release it ala compose chesav enti bayya #wedontwantbosspartysong 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — M.Naresh (@naresh0037) November 22, 2022

The film is directed by K. S. Ravindra and it is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.