Netizens Troll Akhil For Begging Harkia To Kiss Him

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is filled with all the spice and drama. The last weekend episode gave a big U-turn to the show as it evicted Mukku Avinash who was one of the strong and deserving contestants to stay in the house. Nagarjuna evicted him based on the votes he had received from the audience.

Finally, the show is getting interesting and seems like contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to grab the winner's title. Talking about last night's episode, firstly it was quite boring and show lovers might have rejected it. For those who are haven’t watched yet, then this piece of news for you. Bigg Boss nominated all the contestants for this week's eviction. As per the first task, every contestant had a chance to become the ruler of the house where they can make and break any rule of the house, frame new rules and impose any punishment.

When Harika's turn came, She ordered Sohel to wear his shoes in 15 seconds, if not, she will throw the clothes in a swimming pool. Sohel requested Harika please don't that by giving a peck on her cheek and he went off. Later, Akhil is seen asking Harika to kiss him but she promised him that she will give after the task. Akhil begging Harika for a kiss hasn’t gone well with the audience. They are trolling him badly on social media. Check out the tweets:

#BiggBossTelugu4

What had happened to #Akhil 😳... Full on flirting with #Harika and #Ariyana... Same guy who hardly bothered abt them. As soon as he entered into finals.. Showing his flirty nature.. Is that his true self? Or just for game.. But looks very cheap.. N forced... — anjum_ss (@anju_sst) December 8, 2020

➡️ #Sohel act of forced kiss is bad sign and should be condemned. He may have good bond with #Harika but these acts are bad ➡️ #Akhil who always talk about how it will portray etc. is begging for kiss. Then he don't have right to talk about how it will portray#BiggBossTelugu4 — Suleman (@SulemanSocial) December 7, 2020

➡️ #Harika may soon emerge as dumbest HM of this season. ➡️ #Akhil and #Sohel gave milk bottles to #Monal so that #Harika will be out from TTF. ➡️ #Harika still not realizing who is real friend and who is not. ➡️ #Harika + #Monal group = Disaster#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa — Suleman (@SulemanSocial) December 5, 2020

Today's highlights

👉#Sohel and #Ariyana entertained a lot

👉#Abijeet asusual cool play

👉#Harika, really hated today, one is she took #Abijeet 's fun as serious, and senseless task to #Sohel, she want compliments from boys? #Akhil is warning for kiss to her,

1/n #BiggBossTelugu4 — Teja Prasad K U (@TEJAPRASADKU) December 7, 2020