Netizens Spot Prabhas In Allu Arjun Pushpa Release Poster: Whatsay?

Stylish star Allu Arjun on Thursday dropping the movie poster of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' featuring himself as a lorry driver in the film. He also announced the movie will be released in theatres on August 13, 2021. Allu Arjun shared the release date of 'Pushpa' via Twitter featuring himself in a rugged avatar. The poster has gone viral on all social media platforms.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

The buzz on social media doing the rounds that Is Prabhas playing a cameo role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa? If you got the same doubt, then, our article will definitely give you an answer. If you observe the poster which has been shared by Allu Arjun, you may notice behind Allu Arjun one character artist is looking same like Prabhas. But, he is not Prabhas, people are mistaken it. It's known fact that Prabhas has a sea of fans and they have come forward to defend their demigod, they are suggesting Netizens to cross-check the poster and urging to delete the post as early as possible. Here's the poster for our dear readers.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers who have previously associated with Jr NTR's Janatha Garage and Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.

