Netizens Slam Ravi Teja's Krack Moviemakers For Not Opening Up Advance Booking

Ravi Teja is a man of the moment. He has been giving back to back interviews about his upcoming film 'Krack' to various channels. Only one day left for the movie to hit the big screens. Ravi Teja's Krack is the first film of this year to open in theatres. Not to mention, Ravi Teja enjoys a decent fan following in and out of India. His fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of Ravi Teja's in Krack. They are trying to book their tickets with the hope as advance booking online are opened.

According to the sources, Advance booking for Ravi Teja's Krack hasn't opened in many areas. Some of his fans are extremely angry that distributors have hiked the ticket price. They are saying that they don't want to watch the movie as they have changed the prices in the last minute. Ravi Teja fans are requesting filmmakers to open booking online for tickets.

Check out the tweets of how Netizens are slamming filmmakers for being careless about the movie.

Bro vizag lo ey time ki open chestsru booking #krack — durga (@Prem91604119) January 8, 2021

#krack advnce bookings in vizag ? 🙏Please make it bokkalagaa😡🤬 — Robin Hood (@RobinHood14341) January 8, 2021

Online lo chala chotla raledh anta ga...ayithe mana style lo offline lo konni vellandi movie ki#KRACK — vineesh bunny RTF (@VemuriMuni) January 8, 2021

Tomorrow is movie #krack advnce booking s in vizag 😏 is not available — Robin Hood (@RobinHood14341) January 8, 2021

Red Movie 14th Ki Release Appude Main Theater Sudarshan Lo Booking Open Chesaru#Krack Repe Release Inka Sandya 70MM Lo Booking Open Cheyyale

Karma ra Babu

Thwaraga Open Cheyyandra Babu🤦#KrackForSankranthi #Krack — DON SEENU (@RavitejaFan21) January 8, 2021