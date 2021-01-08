Netizens Slam Ravi Teja's Krack Moviemakers For Not Opening Up Advance Booking

Jan 08, 2021, 11:02 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ravi Teja is a man of the moment. He has been giving back to back interviews about his upcoming film 'Krack' to various channels. Only one day left for the movie to hit the big screens. Ravi Teja's Krack is the first film of this year to open in theatres. Not to mention, Ravi Teja enjoys a decent fan following in and out of India. His fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of Ravi Teja's in Krack. They are trying to book their tickets with the hope as advance booking online are opened.

According to the sources, Advance booking for Ravi Teja's Krack hasn't opened in many areas. Some of his fans are extremely angry that distributors have hiked the ticket price. They are saying that they don't want to watch the movie as they have changed the prices in the last minute. Ravi Teja fans are requesting filmmakers to open booking online for tickets.

Check out the tweets of how Netizens are slamming filmmakers for being careless about the movie.

Advertisement
Back to Top