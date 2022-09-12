Netizens Slam Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas is one of the best combos in Tollywood. The duo has worked together for Athadu and Khaleja. They have associated a third time for a new yet-to-be-titled film. The film will be produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sitara Entertainments. The producer of the film shared the picture from the sets.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥 The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️

SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩 Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28

The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥 The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️ SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩 Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/uu1J8L0xd3 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 12, 2022

A section of the audience are bashing producer Naga Vamsi, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas for starting the shooting of the film on Krishnam Raju's funeral day. The entire Telugu film industry is mourning for the sudden demise of Veteran actor Krishnam Raj.

He passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. The last rites of Krishnam Raju are set to be held today at 1 PM. Mahesh and Trivikram joining the shoot without having concern about Krishnam Raju has irked a section of the audience. They are trolling Mahesh and Trivikram Srinivas on social media.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 First Finalist Contestant

