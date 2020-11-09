Netizens Slam Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Akhil For Fake Behaviour

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, currently, it is one of the most talked-about reality shows on TV. With popular names like Abhijeet, Sohel, Lasya, Avinash and Akhil among others as contestants. Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants are trying their level best to establish themselves as strong contenders and to survive in the game.

For those who joined late to the story, it was Amma Rajasekhar who was evicted in the ninth week of elimination and Mehboob has been replaced as a captain for this week in Rajasekhar’s place.

Last night, Nagarjuna surprised the housemates by gifting them Diwali gifts, all of them got their gifts except Amma Rajasekhar and Monal. The contestants received their gifts from their fellow mates as it is Bigg Boss' plan, but it was a huge surprise to them. None of the contestants haven’t planned any gift for Monal. As you all know, Monal and Akhil share a good rapport but the latter couldn’t be able to gift something for Diwali. It’s was a bit shocking not only to the contestants even for the audience Akhil hasn’t thought to gift anything to Monal, but he behaves in the house, he lovers her so much. Netizens are slamming Akhil for his fake behavior towards Monal and doing show off to garner footage. Here are few fans reactions on twitter:

#Akhil trying to be on Good notes of every HM to escape from nominations He fights with #Sohel, #Mehaboob & #Monal too on top of Friendship but👇 He try to be close with #Abijeet, #Harika &others too but👇 NOMINATE BASED ON THE HOST REPORT “NOT TRUSTWORTHY”#BiggBossTelugu4 — ABIJEETIANS (@Abijeetians) November 8, 2020

Adhoka pichchi maa lokamle.#Monal kosam unnavannee sacrifice chesi, diwali gift mathram pettaledhu. Em chestado em cheyado evvadikee theliyadhu🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ Atla pothaaa untadu #Akhil anthe.#BiggBossTelugu4 — sri2tweet (@sri2tweet1) November 8, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 Seriously no one ordered gifts for #Rajasekhar and #Monal#Akhil and his fake friendship

This man always hurts her She will go around him — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) November 8, 2020

#Akhil is real confused person. He sacrifice everything for #Monal He cannot even choose gift for her for diwali. Poor #Monal, she cannot understand whether to trust him or not.#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa@iamnagarjuna — sri2tweet (@sri2tweet1) November 8, 2020