Netizens Says Warangal Srinu Wasting Money On Flop Movies To Compete With Dil Raju

Nizam distributor Warangal Srinu is back into the news for all wrong reasons. It's not that much hard for the audience to recall Warangal Srinu. Recently, during the time of Ravi Teja's KRACK release, Warangal Srinu made serious allegations on Dil Raju that he is giving a lot of preference to other languages film. Srinu tasted success with KRACK, then on, he is purchasing all the film rights of Telugu and Tamil.

Recently, Srinu bought Vishal's Chakra film rights for Rs 4.5 cr. Off late, we hear that Srinu has even purchased Telugu rights of Karthi's Sulthan for a whopping amount Rs 7.30 cr. Warangal Srinu buying other films rights for a fancy price has become a hot topic on social media. Netizens are saying that Srinu is purchasing other languages film rights for a record price to give stiff competition to Dil Raju.

Some of them are asking why Srinu is investing money on flop stars. Vishal and Krathi have a decent fan following in Telugu states. Srinu bagging their rights may not fetch good profits at the box office. Srinu investing huge bucks on medium actor might land him into trouble. In the meantime, check out what fans are talking about Warangal Srinu and Dil Raju:

Warangal Srinu ke dil Raju pai kopamtho dabbulu bokka petukuntunadu karthi movie ki antha rights ante kastame

breakeven avalante khaidi la run avvali openings 1.5 ravali talk bagundali apudu breakeven chance untadi — Gana (@Gana76843454) February 24, 2021

Warangal Srinu Anna

Dil Raju mama meda kopam tho Anni movies Distribute chesthunnadu Edo Roju Edo oka Movie tho Gatti debba thagulthadi

Naak enduko adi #Acharya anipisthundi — VB (@Mr_ViolentBoy) February 23, 2021